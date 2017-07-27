Swish, swish: Katy Perry just got another one in the basket. And by "another one," I mean, "major gig." Fresh off the news that the star would be a judge on ABC's revamped American Idol, the "Chained To The Rhythm" songstress has booked another hosting job. According to a press release from MTV, Perry will host the 2017 Video Music Awards.
This isn't the first time a major pop star has taken the reins at the VMAs, even though it tends to be a ceremony that celebrates pop acts in the first place. Miley Cyrus hosted the VMAs in 2015, and was actually the show's last host: the VMAs do not always ask a celebrity to host the festivities, and skipped the formality in 2016.
"Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact! August 27th on @MTV @VMAs," Perry wrote on Twitter.
One person who also hosted the show? Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand, who had the gig for two years in a row in 2008 and 2009. (If Perry's marriage seems like a distant memory to you, don't worry — Ellen DeGeneres couldn't remember Brand's big role in Perry's life, either.)
One interesting thing about Perry hosting this year is that she's nominated in a few different categories. She scored a Best Collaboration nod for Calvin Harris' song "Feels," which she guested on along with Pharrell Williams and Big Sean. She's also up for Best Pop Video for "Chained To The Rhythm," which also earned her a nomination for Best Visual Effects. Also in contention is her video for "Bon Appétit" for Best Art Direction. (I guess turning Perry into a variety of dishes didn't make everyone uncomfortable?)
Hosting the VMAs will definitely warm Perry up for American Idol, and for fans of the singer, it's just one way to get a little more of her without having to livestream her life. Will she take home awards in addition to hosting? Stay tuned: the VMAs will air on MTV August 27, 2017.
