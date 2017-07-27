Aussie singer/songwriter Troye Sivan is recognizable for quite a few of his adorable features. Take, for example, those piercing blue eyes. They can cut through you like a knife, but when Sivan first came onto the scene it was his curly brunette hair that had our hearts melting. But that's all changed now.
While we're patiently waiting for Sivan to drop a new album (come on already), he's seemingly been busy switching up his look — and taking some major risks to boot. Last night, the 22-year-old posted a photo to both Twitter and Instagram showing off a new platinum 'do. Thankfully, his curls are still intact, albeit far thicker and volumized (bleach will do that to you).
Advertisement
At first, fans couldn't believe it — and neither could we. (This is the era of the wig fake out, after all.) Sivan quickly responded to the reactions with another photo of the fresh look on Twitter, "It's real ya'll!! I promise," he wrote.
Yet some fans were still left unsatisfied, so he responded again...
Can't tell if you guys are saying wig bc u think it's a wig or saying wig bc.....wig— troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 27, 2017
While we could sit here all day and argue that it looks damn real to us, we won't. Instead, we'll troll his Twitter account asking who his colorist is and offering up purple shampoo recommendations. Why? We dig this look and we don't want it going brassy on the boy. Stay golden, Troye — and drop another album already, will ya?!
Read these stories next:
Advertisement