After her statement on comedian Bill Cosby generated a flurry of attention yesterday, Tiffany Haddish addressed the controversy.
"It was a joke,” she told the audience at a Television Critics Association panel, as Vanity Fair reports. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been interviewed. You go through about 27 interviews and you’re supposed to be humorous—sometimes you are going to make some bad jokes."
She then added, "I’m not afraid to do any kind of role as long as it doesn’t compromise my morals. I don’t agree with what he did, but I’m not afraid of the big bad wolf."
This story was originally published on July 27 at 12:00 p.m.
Tiffany Haddish, the mile-a-minute comedian making waves with this summer's Girls Trip, said in an interview that she would still work with Bill Cosby.
"I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don't care, I'll drink the juice. I'll drink the juice. I'll take a nap. I don't give a damn," Haddish, 39, told the L.A. Times when asked about her comedy goals.
She continued, "But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something."
Surely, she can't be serious. Bill Cosby? The one who has been accused of sexual assault and rape over 50 times? That Bill Cosby?
It's worth pointing out that Haddish is a comedian — she may not be serious. She could also be semi-serious, as I am when I declare my love for One Direction. (Yes, I like them. Yes, I sort of hate them.)
Thankfully, Haddish has other comedic inspirations. She names Richard Pryor, Lenny Bruce, Carol Burnett, Moms Mabley, Mo'Nique, and even her Girls Trip co-star Regina Hall among them.
"Regina is a comedic genius, and I love that I got the opportunity to work with her and to watch her and to be able to learn from her. Now, I already have [comedic] timing, but her time is so on time that I want my time to get even better," Haddish said of her co-star.
And Pryor — one of the comedy greats — actually taught Haddish when she attended "comedy camp" in 1997.
"[Pryor] said that people don't come to comedy shows because they want to hear about your problems or politics or religion or what's going on in the world. They come to comedy shows to have fun. So when you're on stage, you need to be having fun," Haddish said of the experience. "I took that philosophy with me and I do that in everything that I do. No matter what the situation, I try to have fun."
Haddish has a stand-up comedy special coming out this August and a book called The Last Black Unicorn coming out in December. Something tells me she won't be working with Bill Cosby anytime soon.
