Liev Schreiber & Naomi Watts Come Together To Celebrate Their Son's Birthday

The term "co-parenting" has been around for a long time, but recently it seems we've been reading about celebrity couples setting aside their differences in the interests of their children more and more often.
Just recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took their kids on vacation, and Ben Affleck announced that he went to rehab so that he could be a better father and co-parent with Jennifer Garner. Now, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts are joining the list of famous co-parenting couples.
The pair, who were together for 11 years, split up last September, and though Watts told Vogue Australia she's experienced "good days and bad days" since, you wouldn't be able to tell she's felt anything but joy from the below photo taken during their son's 10th birthday party.
"Happy Birthday Big Boy," Schreiber captioned the adorable photo of he and Watts cutting a scrumptious-looking cake for son Alexander "Sasha." "Finally hit the double digits!"
In the same Vogue Australia interview Watts, who is rumored to be dating her Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup, had nothing but praise for Schreiber's parenting abilities.
"Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way," she said. "He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other."
Watts even took to her Instagram page in June to wish Schreiber a happy Father's Day, captioning a precious photo of her ex with their two sons, "Happy Father's Day to this great dad."
Their positive outlook and maturity seems to permeate into their parenting styles, too. While at Comic-Con this past weekend, Schreiber proudly walked hand-in-hand with Sasha, who looked totally adorable in a Harley Quinn costume.
Now, that's one rad family photo.
