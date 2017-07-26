Kel Mitchell & Wife Asia Lee Welcome New Baby On Anniversary Of The Greatest Film Of All Time

Fun reading all the post for the 20th anniversary of Good Burger today thx for the love! We have also been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness! Im so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable! My Wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth. Im so proud of her! @therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me everyday!Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing! For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom! ? #Daddyslittlegirl #Happyparents #Godisgood #ChildrenareablessingagiftfromGod photo cred: ? @tiaa007

A post shared by Kel Mitchell ? (@iamkelmitchell) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT