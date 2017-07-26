Story from Entertainment News

Kel Mitchell & Wife Asia Lee Welcome New Baby On Anniversary Of The Greatest Film Of All Time

Marquita Harris
Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
In February the internet rejoiced after news of Kel Mitchell a.k.a. Mr. Good Burger himself, announced that he and his wife, Asia Lee, were expecting.
On Tuesday, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Wisdom. Although this special day marks another special moment in pop culture history: It just so happens baby Wisdom entered the world on the same day that her father's Mitchell’s cinematic magnum opus, Good Burger, celebrates its 20th anniversary.
Feel old yet? The 38-year-old comedian was overcome with emotion.
"Fun reading all the post for the 20th anniversary of Good Burger today thx for the love!" he said in a caption beneath an image of the couple’s new baby girl. "We have also been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness!"
Although Mitchell has two children from a prior relationship, this is his first child with wife Asia Lee.

It’s safe to say that any kid who grew up in Nickelodeon’s golden era fondly remembers Mitchell as one half of the Keenan & Kel duo. Despite Mitchell’s appearances in a number of television series throughout his career, it’s his role as the spacey fast-food employee Ed in the All That comedy-sketch-turned-movie Good Burger that he’s most known for.
Although Mitchell’s Nickelodeon days are long gone, he revealed in a Huffington Post interview published today that he and his costar Keenan Thompson have become close again. “We call each other and text each other all the time,” Thompson said.
The verdict is out on whether or not we can expect a Good Burger part II, though we remain hopeful.
