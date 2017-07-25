The second season of Riverdale is just around the corner, and while we're all worrying about the fate of Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) and the state of Bughead, there is some good news ahead. Josie and the Pussycats will get more screentime in season 2 of Riverdale, and it should be music to any fan's ears — especially those hoping that Riverdale would celebrate its amazing actors of color.
According to an interview between CBR and actresses Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Hayley Law (Val), and Asha Bromfield (Melody) at Comic-Con in San Diego, season 2 of The CW series will spend more time developing storylines for Riverdale High's resident band.
Advertisement
Law — whose real-life music you simply must check out — told CBR fans can look forward to the girls stepping into the spotlight in a big way.
“We definitely have a lot more music and a lot more memorable Pussycat moments," revealed the actress.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also told CBR that while Josie didn't have a super juicy role in season 1's murder storyline, she's going to be a big part of the group in the show's sophomore season. As fans who saw a photo of Josie in a cheerleading uniform can confirm, she'll be cheering on the Riverdale Bulldogs alongside Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes).
"We’re going to do something a little bit different, where we’re going to weave Josie into the fabric of the show... Josie’s going to be a River Vixen."
This is all excellent news, especially since Josie and the Pussycats are some of the few people of color on Riverdale who aren't side characters. (Veronica, it should be noted, is Latina.) It was a little disappointing to have such strong role models for young women of color be brushed to the side, but refreshing to see this will change in the new season.
Of course, more Josie and the Pussycats means more music — an aspect of Riverdale that many fans looked forward to on a weekly basis. Another cover like "Sugar, Sugar?" Oh, honey honey, we are so in.
Advertisement