While it seems likely that Petsch just wants to hang with Hale when she arrives in Canada, it's also possible that Hale will guest star on the Archie Comics adaptation. The CW is famous for using their actors across different shows. Actress Peyton List, who most recently starred on The CW's Frequency, previously appeared on 90210, The Tomorrow People, and The Flash. Robert Buckley, who currently stars on iZombie, also starred on One Tree Hill and had a guest arc on Hart of Dixie. Basically, The CW likes to keep it in the family — and Hale is now a part of that family.