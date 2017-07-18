Riverdale has long been called the next Pretty Little Liars. With a mystery almost as twisted as the one that kept us coming back to Rosewood for seven seasons, it's only fitting that the CW series fills the empty space PLL left in our hearts. However, could Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars crossover in more than just concept alone? Fans suspect that Lucy Hale may join season 2 of Riverdale, and it all has to do with a few enthusiastic comments from Mrs. Aria Fitz.
It all started when Hale fangirled hard over a photo on the Instagram account of Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl. The pic — which shows Camila Mendes (Veronica), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Ashleigh Murray (Josie) and Petsch posing in River Vixens attire — is seemingly from the new season of the show. (Who knew Josie would ever want to be a River Vixen?!?) Hale took the time to write in the comments section:
"I wanna super impose myself into this."
...To which Petsch responded with:
"We shall recreate when ur here."
Rumor: Lucy Hale might be joining the cast of the hit The Cw show 'Riverdale'. pic.twitter.com/pHoVOhu487— Pop Polls (@poppoIIs) July 16, 2017
Naturally, many fans saw the word "here" as a reference to "on the Riverdale set." However, before we jump the gun and assume Hale is getting her pom-poms ready to join the Vixens, we should back up. "Here" might also mean Vancouver, where both Riverdale and Hale's upcoming CW show, Life Sentence, are filming, reports Cosmopolitan.
While it seems likely that Petsch just wants to hang with Hale when she arrives in Canada, it's also possible that Hale will guest star on the Archie Comics adaptation. The CW is famous for using their actors across different shows. Actress Peyton List, who most recently starred on The CW's Frequency, previously appeared on 90210, The Tomorrow People, and The Flash. Robert Buckley, who currently stars on iZombie, also starred on One Tree Hill and had a guest arc on Hart of Dixie. Basically, The CW likes to keep it in the family — and Hale is now a part of that family.
We'll have to keep a lookout for any more clues that the actress is actually joining season 2 of the teen mystery drama, but let's hope this hype over a potential cameo at least plants the idea for one in the Riverdale producers minds.
