Not long after the band One Direction was formed in 2010, fans — mostly teenaged girls — began shipping Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, who seemed to have a very close friendship. Fans’ desire to see Harry and Louis romantically involved was expressed through fan fiction, conspiracy theories, and of course, the now famous hashtag #Larry — "Larry Stylinson" was the nickname assigned to the fictional relationship between the two men and was soon shortened to just Larry. Harry Styles has addressed the rumors before and doesn't seem the have any real problem with the Larry Shippers. However, many have long believed that Louis Tomlinson takes issue with the rumors because he has never addressed them and even blocked the word “Larry” from his Instagram In a recent interview with The Sun , Tomlinson finally revealed his true feelings about the Larry rumors and what he has to say isn't pretty.