Tomlinson told The Sun that the huge conspiracy that he and bandmate Harry Styles were romantically involved put pressure on their friendship and ultimately led to issues between them. In the beginning, the Larry rumours upset the singer because he was in a committed relationship with Eleanor Calder, with whom he has recently gotten back together. He explained in the interview, "When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now. I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love."