My new braids! I call um Da Coco Swoop.. I wanted a little change up for the Summer Thank you to my honey bun @therealmisssmod always doing a great job with my braids (2am on Snapchat..Search Coco to find me) Oh and by the way.. I name all the braid styles I do even hair styles with no braids .. Its a cute thing I do.. I have many weird Coco-isms do
This is cultural appropriation. It has always been BRAIDS & now a white girl is calling it the "coco swoop" like it's something new. pic.twitter.com/C3jRO3xb4I— Tia (@arollingbeauty) July 21, 2017
Little black girls wear braids but get told they have to take it out in school...but then here comes the Coco Swoop ??♀️— X I O M A R A (@XiomaraLaChelle) July 20, 2017
Like idc that coco wears braids she looks good w them but its the whole naming them and acting like black women are jealous tht annoys me— ?Noloty is bae? (@Ryeners) July 24, 2017
Lol... Lucky she didn't put Afro Puffs in her hair and call em 'Coco Puffs' ... The World might come to an end!!!! Lol Who gives a Fuck.. https://t.co/XhD0iCIKCG— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 20, 2017