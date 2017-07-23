Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday. Rather than throw herself a big blowout the way some of us would celebrate if we had a fraction of her success in a quarter of a century, it looks she did things in a characteristically lowkey Selena Gomez way. From what we can tell on her Instagram feed, she had a few good friends over for cake. It even looks like she was wearing pajamas for this decidedly not wild shindig.
"Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. Xo," Gomez wrote, captioning a photo of herself sitting on a kitchen island, about to blow a noise maker in front of two green cakes. Her Instagram stories also showed off the cakes and some Polaroids of her in a comfy white, long-sleeve shirt and matching pants.
"My people," she said of another photo taken from behind a group of women holding up their cameras to snap her blowing out the candles.
None Gomez's famous friends appear to be in these pics. As People notes, TheWeeknd is on tour in Paris, and if Taylor Swift was there, she stayed far from any cameras or phones.
Gomez got her share of birthday messages on social media, however, including tweets from Madison de la Garza, Ryan Seacrest, Felicity Huffman, and Ellen DeGeneres.
happy birthday ? I miss you @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/LTWjBmbfUa— Madison De La Garza (@MadDeLaGarza) July 23, 2017
.@WilliamHMacy and I just can’t get enough of this lady. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays @selenagomez ! pic.twitter.com/9dWm5D4K81— Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) July 22, 2017
Happy bday to this woman who kills it at everything she does @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/2gEueJ08Pl— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 22, 2017
Happy birthday, @SelenaGomez! I hope you have a great Weeknd. pic.twitter.com/n9wZOiYyde— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 22, 2017
Gomez took to Twitter on Saturday to share the present she asked of all her friends and family, a donation to the Lupus Research Alliance.
Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! Asked my family and friends to make a donation -if you want to join: https://t.co/KONFIgjfRc— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 22, 2017
The singer-actress-producer seems much more focused on something bigger than her birthday happening this month, the release of her mini-movie for her song, "Fetish," which is set to premiere next week.
