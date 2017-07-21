You may have read about the super romantic way that Kit Harington proposed to Rose Leslie, his longtime girlfriend and one-time Game of Thrones love interest. (RIP, Ygritte.) As sweet as Harington's alleged dinner-and-a-ring plan sounded, the HBO actors have come forward to clear up some rumors — specifically,that Harington proposed to Leslie at all. (Guess it's not just Jon Snow who knows nothing?)
According to GossipCop, a rep for the actors refuted the claim that Harington and Leslie got engaged, despite magazines like Life & Style reporting the contrary.
That's not to say that the actors aren't in a solid relationship. The pair, who reportedly starting dating in 2012 when they met on the set of Game of Thrones, only confirmed their relationship last year (with a cute smooch on the red carpet, swoon!) but are definitely serious about one another. On The Late Late Show this past June, Harington told James Corden and fellow guest Nicole Kidman that he had just moved in with Leslie.
"I’ve moved in with my other best friend, Rose," Harington revealed on the talk show. "So, I’m very, very happy and it’s going well."
In fact, it was Kidman who pressed the actor about when he was going to pop the question:
"Are you going to get married?," the Big Little Lies actress asked.
"I’ve been put on the spot by Nicole Kidman!" Harington joked back, before adding: "I mean, it’s step by step, step by step."
It sounds like Harington and Leslie are moving forward with their romance at their own pace — they aren't worried about racing to the altar, no matter what the tabloids say. Hopefully when the cute couple is ready to take that next step, we'll know — and it'll be for certain, this time.
