O.J. Simpson, the embattled football player who has been in prison for 9 years for a robbery in Las Vegas, was granted parole yesterday by the Nevada board of parole. The internet couldn't handle the verdict — especially given all the O.J. Simpson-related television we've had in the past two years. (Watch The People v. O.J. Simpson. It's worth your time.) Most importantly, though, we want to know what he'll do next. Namely, we're curious if O.J. Simpson will end up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Simpson, 70, has been in prison for almost a decade. During that decade, Keeping Up With The Kardashians rose to prominence. (It premiered in 2007, the same year the robbery that sent Simpson to prison occurred.) His name is loosely associated with the show — Kris Jenner's first husband Robert Kardashian was part of the legal team that defended Simpson during the famous 1995 murder case. Kardashian passed away in 2003, but his name is plastered all over our lives these days via the "Kardashians," a near archetypal family in 2017. Simpson was always high-profile. If he wants to maintain that status, he could step onto the E! reality show that has made 19-year-old Kylie Jenner a multi-millionaire.
According to NBC, Simpson could be released as early as October 1st, although even then he won't be truly "free," obviously. He'll be on parole, which means his life will be dictated by the board of parole. During the hearing Thursday, Simpson said he'd like to move to Florida to be with his children. As NBC points out, this may or may not be feasible — it depends on whether the state of Florida deems Simpson "eligible" to serve his parole down south.
Parolees face a fair amount of restrictions; Simpson will not be allowed to drink or take drugs, and will have to submit to random screenings. It's not clear whether or not he'll be able to be on reality TV show — we don't know what the limitations of his parole would be. But, you know, it's Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
If he does appear on the show, it won't be until next season 14, which will likely air next year.
