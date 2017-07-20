New York City Is Getting A Dog Café

Fans of canines and caffeine have reason to celebrate.
In a world where cat cafés steal the spotlight, Condé Nast Traveler reports that New York City is getting its very first dog café, giving people with a predilection for four-legged friends of the dog variety a new spot to snap Instagram photos.
Later this year, the East Village (East 12th Street and Avenue A) will welcome Boris & Horton, which describes itself as a "dog friendly café." Like other animal-centric coffee spots, the dogs will stay in a designated are, while their human companions can have run of the place.
Boris & Horton will offer up coffee alongside wine and food and plenty of goodies for the pups, too. Health and safety codes keep the dogs sequestered in their area, but there will be a glass wall separating the two zones, so dogs and owners alike won't get struck with separation anxiety.
"It's like basically going to someone's nice living room with your dog, and it's adjacent to a place where you can get all your food and coffee," Coppy Holzman, the owner of Boris & Horton, told DNAInfo. "What we found is, a lot of people like dogs and because of their circumstances can't have one—so this is a dog-friendly place."
Holzman is encouraging dog owners to bring their companions, of course, but adds that everyone is welcome, whether or not they have a canine buddy. It's a way for people to interact with dogs if they don't have one of their own and a way for dogs to socialize, too. There will even be a photo booth on the premises, so newly made friends and old companions can get keepsakes from their time at the café.
Anyone expecting a rollicking and raucous time should look elsewhere, however. Holzman says that the atmosphere will be pretty chill, even with the dogs running afoot.
"We're going to have very polite rules of etiquette," he said. "We want a relaxed environment, so dogs acting inappropriately we won't allow there."
Expect Boris & Horton's dog-friendly doors to open in December.
