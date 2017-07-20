But off the red carpet and in the costume jewelry market, Lane led the charge of creating larger-than-life jewels that photographed well in high-fashion magazines and were made out of rhinestones and faux gems that anyone could afford. His ideas to recreate famous pieces of jewelry (such as the necklace from the opening scene of Breakfast At Tiffany's) helped garner Lane mass appeal, but also, is probably the reason why you or the women in your family already know his name.