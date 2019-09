In her book Party of The Century , which recounts tales from Truman Capote's exclusive Black and White Ball , author Deborah Davis wrote that Lane was the perfect "extra man" for fêtes, due to his impeccable taste and wit. Lane's life was so glamorous, in fact, that a documentary on the king of costume jewelry has reportedly been in the works for some time. And in 1998, the Fashion Institute of Technology held a retrospective on Lane's work from the '60s to the '90s. And with no plans of closing his business any time soon, the legacy of the late American designer will undoubtedly live on. But the man himself will be missed. Ahead, we look back at some of his most fabulous jewelry moments.