Kanye West may boast a major music career, fashion line, and seat in the Kardashian empire, but when it comes to the people he admires, West looks no further than his fans. According to TMZ, the "Black Skinhead" rapper was so inspired by the story of one of his own fans that he sent the young man a pair of Yeezy sneakers.
While plenty of people would love to get their hands on a pair of Yeezys, the reason why West sent this particular gift is very personal to fan Tyler Wesley's story. Five years ago, TMZ reports that Wesley was involved in a bad car accident. A C-4 vertebrae break on his neck left Wesley paralyzed from the shoulders down. Doctors told Wesley he wouldn't walk again — yet, today, he's working on making progress. He can even take steps with the help of a therapist, and has shared his journey — including his walking therapies — in videos on his Instagram page.
West learned of Wesley's story, and decided to send him a pair of Yeezys to help him continue on his walking journey. Wesley posted a photo of the sneakers along with the note that West sent him, which reads:
"Tyler, you are an inspiration. You show the world that anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey. Kanye West."
The Instagram picture, which was posted on Wednesday, already has over 6,000 likes. Commenters also applauded Wesley for his journey — and complimented his new kicks.
"You're amazing Tyler ♥️ you're so deserving of a beautiful life," wrote one admirer.
"This is the One pair of Yeezys I hope gets worn out!," added another.
"Inspirational. just comes to show you can do anything when you put your mind to it. Keep it up great job," said a third.
While West may have brought Wesley's story to the public, it sounds like it won't just be the rapper who will be cheering the fan on in his healing journey.
