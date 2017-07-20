Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard May Be The Most In-Love Couple In Hollywood

Just when we thought Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard couldn't get any cuter, they turn around and prove us wrong.
The couple, who are so into Game of Thrones that they made their own theme song, have once again made our hearts flutter with their adorable tweets to each other — and, no, this time they're not feuding.
Elite Daily reports that Shepard took to the social media platform to wish his wife a happy 37th birthday, and the message he wrote totally made us swoon.
On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my l❤ve @IMKristenBell— dax shepard (@daxshepard1) July 18, 2017
"On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother (of dragons) and friend arrived," Shepard tweeted. "Happy birthday my love @ImKristenBell."
His tweet was great, but her response might just require you to reach for the tissues. Hope you're wearing waterproof mascara.
"1 universe, 8 planets, 196 countries, 778 islands, 5 oceans, and I had the privilege of meeting you," the birthday girl wrote.
Move over Nicholas Sparks, this husband-and-wife duo are giving The Notebook a run for its money through their romantic tweets!
The couple started dating in 2007 and were engaged in 2009, but they didn't get married until 2013, when it became legal for same-sex couples to wed in the United States. Back in January, Bell posted a photo of their small, private wedding at the Beverly Hills courthouse, and it pretty much sums up the entirety of their adorable relationship.
"#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny," the Frozen star captioned the photo.
Together, they have two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, and though they don't post too many photos of the kids online, Bell has shared a bevy of helpful parenting hacks with fans. Who would've thought to use a hair tie to hold up a broken diaper on an airplane? And why didn't we think of designating a spot on the car for kids to touch while we're unloading groceries for the trunk? Sheer brilliance.
