It seems that everyone can't get enough of Game of Thrones leading into the show's season 7 premiere on July 16. That "everyone" extends to some of your favorite celebrities — and even celebrity couples. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be best known for their roles in movies like CHiPs and Frozen, but the stars have given themselves the HBO treatment in a new fan video. Have you ever wondered what Bell and Shepard would look like as the incestuous twins from George R.R. Martin's fantasy series? Bell and Shepard's Game of Thrones theme song video is here to show you.
It's not just Lannister siblings Cersei (played by Lena Headey in the HBO series) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) that the actors are portraying in their new video. The hilarious husband and wife team, who married in 2013, appear as multiple pairings of characters — while playing instruments to the tune of the Game of Thrones theme, no less. Those pairings also include Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who are reportedly scheduled to meet up (finally!) when season 7 rolls around.
However, if you were to ask Bell who her favorite Game Of Thrones actor is — as Jimmy Kimmel did on his talk show back in 2016 — she'd have to go with Peter Dinklage. The Veronica Mars actress starred opposite Dinklage in the film The Boss, and Bell admitted she totally fangirled over GoT's Tyrion.
"Peter is my favorite because, first of all, he is like, charisma personified," Bell explained to Kimmel. "He had everyone on [The Boss] set eating out of his hand. He's always sitting on set, vaguely listening to us chatter, and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle. And not the Monday one, the Sunday one."
She added that she and Melissa McCarthy were always fishing for Game Of Thrones spoilers, but that Dinklage wouldn't deliver.
"We were desperate for Game Of Thrones clues," she added. "And he was always like, 'You know what I should tell you? Oh, you know, I can't, I can't.'"
Maybe she should show Dinklage this video — her level of commitment to the show might be rewarded with a few teases. Check out the theme song video below:
