Parents Are Loving Kristen Bell's Brilliant Safety Hack

"hands on the circle!" The phrase we say as we jump out of the car. "Hands on the circle" (the circle is the gas cap)was invented by my brilliant sister in law, and has thus far kept all kiddos safe from any oncoming traffic while I unload the trunk. #momlife #momhacks #mom

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT