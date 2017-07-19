McCartney's decision to juxtapose her luxury-level designs against a backdrop of burgeoning fields of man-made waste is not only smart, but on par with her brand image, considering all of the aforementioned ethical and environmental efforts she's made contributes to real, sustainable change. As far as how closely consumers will pay attention to the actual clothes in the collection — lest we remind you that there were actual clothes in the campaign, including renditions of McCartney's signature tailoring, knitwear, and embroidery, alongside the latest Falabella Box, Stella Popper bag, and Sneak-Elyse runway sneaker — will be up to those customers who choose to buy into what she's selling — cause and all.