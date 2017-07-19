Much like Lorelai Gilmore's poorly planned trek down the Pacific Crest Trail, it looks like Melissa McCarthy and fellow Gilmore Girls star Yanic Truesdale weren't quite ready for what they found on their respective Greek getaways. Namely, each other.
According to E! Online, Truesdale and McCarthy happened to run into one another while vacationing in Greece, making for an impromptu reunion that has Gilmore fans smiling as wide as the two stars.
"I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece!" Truesdale captioned a selfie with McCarthy, which shows them both enjoying a dip in an infinity pool. Just over their shoulders is a vista of the Greek isles. It definitely isn't a bad way to spend a summer vacation.
While the coincidence proves that the world is pretty small whether you're a celebrity or not, Truesdale is giving credit where it's due: just a good sense of timing. He added the hashtag #magicaltiming to the snapshot, too.
Fans are still waiting on news regarding the fate of the show's Netflix revival. But happy little accidents like this — and the ensuing adoration — prove that Gilmore Girls has one of the most loyal fandoms out there.
To add a sweet punchline to the situation, Truesdale shared another photo. This time, Lauren Graham got in on the action, sort of. In a second Instagram post, Truesdale showed himself reading her autobiography, Talking as Fast as I Can.
If this serendipitous run-in isn't enough to satisfy fans, they can rest knowing that there's another guaranteed Gilmore reunion on the books. Both Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia are nominated for Emmys this year, so this September, they should hit the red carpet for the awards show.
There's no telling whether or not the stars will align and offer a Rory and Jess reunion in front of the flashbulbs, but it is something more concrete than just waiting for news from Netflix.
