While we may not know if or when there will ever be a sequel to Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we can count on at least one big GG reunion happening in September. Even though the show itself was woefully snubbed by the TV Academy yesterday, both Alexis Bledel (Rory) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jess) are nominated for Emmys, as E! News so helpfully reminded us.
Ventimiglia is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for playing Jack on This Is Us. Bledel received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her roles as Ofglen on The Handmaid's Tale.
The fates didn't align so well for their characters' romance, but that is a pretty nice coincidence for Rory-Jess fans. They need a boost after Ventimiglia shattered their hopes that Jess is the father of Rory's surprise baby.
"No. No, it is not Jess’ baby," he said in an interview with AOL Build in March. "I feel like everybody’s like, ‘But man come on, what if he came out with a pompadour, leather jacket and a smart brain?!' Then maybe it would be."
Eh, what does he know? Maybe after seeing how great a father of triplets he's been on This Is Us, the Palladinos have changed their minds and written him is as the dad after all. Because even though neither Bledel nor Lauren Graham have any hint about another run on Netflix, we have hope that it will happen one day.
In the meantime, some clever producers and publicists need to get to work on making sure those two meet up on the red carpet. Better yet, the Emmy writers can have them present together. Maybe it's time to get fitted for both a tux and a new leather jacket, Milo!
