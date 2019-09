What is it about television couples that tug at our heartstrings? Perhaps it's being able to watch a love story play out over multiple episodes — and, for those endgame 'ships, multiple seasons. NBC's tear-inducing drama This Is Us has a bit of a different trajectory for its ultimate love story. We don't witness Pearson parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) love story in a linear way. Instead, the series jumps back and forth across time. In some episodes, Jack and Rebecca are young and very much in love — we're talking tearful vow exchanges and steamy hookups in a bar bathroom (which, ultimately, lead to the birth of children Kate and Kevin.) In others? Well, they're going through the same trials and tribulations most long-term couples contend with.