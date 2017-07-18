In addition to being a legendary soccer player (ahem, footballer), philanthropist, UNICEF ambassador, model, businessman, and six-time winner of the Teen Choice Award for Best Athlete, David Beckham is also just a guy who loves his family. Not an interview goes by without a gushing mention of his wife Victoria — maybe you’ve heard of her? — and their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, not to mention the occasional humiliating Instagram callout to ensure they don’t get too cool.
Beckham is also a well-documented fan of tattoos, with more than 40 at last count, including tributes to each of his children. But because you can never have too much permanent body art dedicated to the people you love most in the world, the star went ahead and added yet another to his collection during a visit to Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood yesterday.
“A little something new,” Beckham captioned a photo of the new ink, the word “Dadda” on the back of his neck, which he shared to his Instagram story. Perhaps he was inspired by his activities earlier in the day: He also took to social media to document a scenic hike through the trails of Los Angeles with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper at his side. From the hiking trails to the tattoo parlor — sounds like the perfect afternoon.
