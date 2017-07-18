Game Of Thrones Jewelry Is Here & It's Worthy Of Any Khaleesi

Game of Thrones is finally back, and we're honestly living for the newest season. There's just something so satisfying about plopping down on the couch every Sunday to watch our favorite characters kick ass and take names, though we admit we love much more about the show than all the guts and gore. For instance, we can't get enough of the record-breaking show's beauty and fashion choices, and that includes all of the most stunning looks from the Season 7 premiere.
In addition to the flawless no-makeup makeup each character wears so well, we noticed something particularly dazzling draped across the Mother of Dragons' shoulders in the latest episode.
There she is! I have a love hate relationship with Khaleesi. But one thing I love? This new coat! Work! #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/yrBEqncS29— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 17, 2017
The coat, as the wonderful Ava Duvernay points out, is great, but that silver dragon chain is, well, off the chain (sorry). We love anything that serves as both jewelry and a cape holder while also looking like it could be used to seriously choke out any man who tried to snatch challenge our authority.
What's even better about the piece is that you can buy one just like it right now. No, this is not a joke.
According to Teen Vogue, the show's costume designer, Michele Clapton, joined forces with Yunus & Eliza to create a jewelry line for MEY Designs that's befit for any Khaleesi. In an interview with InStyle, Clapton said that the chain is "a weighty, symbolic piece of jewelry that [shows] her strength and intent." She also aded that she wanted the piece to be "less like jewelry and more appropriately militaristic."
Take a look at some of the incredible accessories, which range between $140 and $3,650, below.
The 40-inch chain features three dragon heads and is truly badass.
If thinner chains are more your style, this dragon stunner is perfect for everyday wear.
According to the website, Daenerys Targaryen wore this same necklace in episode 10 of Season 5 and episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Season 6.
Pair these dragon hoops with a leather jacket and pumps, and you've got yourself one hell of a look.
We'll admit we're a little obsessed after seeing the throne room of Dragonstone. Now, we can wear the beautiful stone around our necks.
To see the full collection, head over to MEY Designs. Waring: Your wallets may not be prepared for all the treasures you find.
