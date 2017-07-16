Daenerys Targaryen, our favorite fireproof dragon momma, has been waiting a very long time to set foot in her birth land Westeros. Sure, there's a lot of upheaval going on in the Seven Kingdoms at the moment, but we think the Breaker of Chains is totally deserving of some relaxation on a fancy chair. Thanks to Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, we've got our first look at the throne room of Dragonstone, where Daenerys (and her dragons, fleet of ships, Unsullied warriors, Dothraki cavalry, and sellsword companies) finally land.
Dragonstone is an island castle on the Blackwater Bay, site of that intense naval battle in season 2 that gave Tyrion his scar. It is the ancestral seat of House Targaryen and is where the family lived when they dynastically ruled Westeros. After Robert Baratheon drove the Targaryens from the Iron Throne, he became King and gave Dragonstone to his brother, Stannis Baratheon. Most of the scenes of Stannis at Dragonstone are of him brooding over his battle map in the Chamber of the Painted Table or making out with Melisandre in front of a window.
We've never scene the castle's throne room on the show before. Daenerys Targaryen has taken what's hers with fire and blood, and it's safe to say she's going to be spending a lot of time on her family's thrones before finally taking the biggest chair of them all: the Iron Throne. Regardless of who you stan for, Daenerys is the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms by birthright, and she lets nothing stand in her way. Queen Cersei has some serious competition ahead of her.
