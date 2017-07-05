People Won't Stop Asking Raleigh Ritchie, AKA Grey Worm, About His Penis

We're filled with questions about the upcoming season of Game Of Thrones, but for Raleigh Ritchie, there's one in particular he's tired of answering. No, it's not who will ultimately sit on the throne or what the hell is going on with Bran — it's about his penis. Ritchie plays Grey Worm on the HBO series, a member of the Unsullied soldiers who are all castrated. Grey Worm's penis — or lack thereof — is not really something I've thought too much about, but at an event at the Sky Garden's City Garden Bar sponsored by Belvedere Spritz Cocktails on Tuesday, the 27-year-old revealed that that's a fact people can't get enough of.
"I get penis questions every single interview I do [because of Game of Thrones]," he told the audience at the event, where he performed a 30-minute set with his band. "There you go, there was no penis questions and now I’ve made it all about penises."
But don't worry, people also had other questions for the star, including what other character he would play if he had the chance ("Ser Pounce, he's the cat") and who he would save if he had to choose between Daenerys and Missandei ("They are both awesome and powerful human women and I think they are great… both of them equally. I don’t like putting people against each other").
One reason why penis questions may be popping up more than usual (sorry for the visual) is that it's rumoured that Grey Worm and Missandei are gonna get steamy during season 7.
"Grey Worm and Missandei's relationship will go much further than in previous seasons," a source told Watchers On The Wall. "In fact, there is a sex scene in the works!"
So it looks like we'll have to wait for the series to premiere on July 16 before we can put these questions to rest.
