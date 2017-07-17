Kendall + Kylie Launch Swim Capsule Collection With Revolve

Vacay Instagram after vacay Instagram, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have cultivated a distinct swimwear aesthetic: an abundance of mesh, high-waisted bottoms and hip-baring one pieces. The sisters' influence is undeniable — their style was probably the genesis (dare I say Jennersis) of the Baywatch-inspired viral swimsuit plague that blanketed social media earlier this summer.
But with all the copycat collections around, you might as well go straight to the source: the new Kendall + Kylie x Revolve swim capsule. The 23-piece collection reinterprets classic '80s cuts for millennial shoppers to create an aesthetic honed by the Jenner's own swimwear, featuring separates starting at $57 and one-pieces beginning at $125.
The Kendall + Kylie line has a history of collaborations, beginning with a Pacsun junior's offering back in 2012. Since then, the label has created several off-shoots with Topshop and sold both ready-to-wear and shoes on Revolve. This new crop of daringly cut one-pieces is awfully reminiscent of the sold-out Kendall + Kylie Topshop swim collection — proving that when an item becomes linked to identity, you'd be foolish to mess with a sold-out silhouette.