Kendall + Kylie Launch Swim Capsule Collection With Revolve

The Kendall + Kylie line has a history of collaborations, beginning with a Pacsun junior's offering back in 2012. Since then, the label has created several off-shoots with Topshop and sold both ready-to-wear and shoes on Revolve. This new crop of daringly cut one-pieces is awfully reminiscent of the sold-out Kendall + Kylie Topshop swim collection — proving that when an item becomes linked to identity, you'd be foolish to mess with a sold-out silhouette.