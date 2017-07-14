Things could have been really awkward this morning on The View. Caitlyn Jenner was co-hosting the show, sitting right next to Mischa Barton and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who were there to discuss revenge porn. Oh yeah, and Bloom just happens to represent Blac Chyna against Jenner's ex-stepson, Rob Kardashian.
After Barton talked about her own case, in which a boyfriend recorded their intimate moments without her consent, Bloom explained again why revenge porn is so evil. Sunny Hostin then turned to Jenner and didn't even get the chance to ask a question before the Olympian-turned-reality star quipped, "Oh I know nothing about porn tapes!"
Jenner was more serious when she denied any inside knowledge of her ex-wife's son's sexually explicit social media rampage. "I don't know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing," she said. "Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. But I really have not had much of a relation — I've never met Blac Chyna. I've never met the kid. Rob, I haven't really had a serious conversation with in years. So I've kind of been out of that scene, so I really can't comment on what's going on there."
It's interesting that Jenner would deny ever meeting Chyna. Back when the makeup entrepreneur was dating Tyga, they both attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2014 wedding in Italy. Though Rob himself famously skipped that event, Caitlyn was the one who walked Kim down the aisle. Well, there were about 200 people there, and we doubt they were seated together, so maybe they didn't exactly become BFFs there. Also, this is a sad example of how families grow apart from each other.
Jenner slipped into more comfortable generalizations to diffuse the focus from her on The View. "Guys — I know, I used to be over on that team — can be really stupid, okay, and do stupid things," she said. "I've tried to warn my kids — all of them, I've got a lot of kids — you gotta pick your friends. And it's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived."
So, is she hypothetically warning his former child, Rob, or his victim, Chyna, in this situation?
