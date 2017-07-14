You Have To See This Mount Rushmore Dress — With Barack Obama's Face

Meryl Streep isn’t the only member of the #BringBackObama brigade. Designer Wendy Mullin, the woman behind New York-base clothing line Built by Wendy, needed to remind herself what the term “presidential” should look like, so she revisited her iconic Mount Rushmore dress on its 10th anniversary — and revised it to include President Obama.
“I originally did a Mount Rushmore dress 10 years ago, and was going through my print archives earlier this year and found it,” Mullin told Refinery29. “I really miss President Obama. He was a true original and great role model for the world. When I see images of President Obama and Michelle Obama, it makes me feel good. They are very inspiring to me as people, a couple, and just general vibes/lifestyle.”
The OG version actually caught Amy Poehler's attention — according to Mullin, the comedian was more than excited to wear the dress. “I've known Amy for a long time, back when she was just doing Upright Citizens Brigade at the very beginning, like late-'90s. She has always been very supportive of my line (and women trying to do things in general), so I asked her to model for me. She's so smart and funny, and I knew she would appreciate a design that had more of a narrative.” And given her love for Obama, we have a feeling Poehler would be down to model this one even more.
Currently, you can pre-order the new tea-length dress for $330 for a late September delivery. Mullin also created a unisex T-shirt — with a portion of the proceeds supporting one of President Obama’s passions: The Democratic Redistricting Committee — as well as baseball caps, posters, tote bags, phone cases, and mugs, all decorated with her version of Mount Rushmore. Click here to check out the full section — you know, just in case you, too, need help remembering what the word "presidential" should look like.
