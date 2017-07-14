When I heard the Busty Bralette was returning — with a full restock of sizes, as well as a new print — I knew I had to put it to the test. The items comes in size 1 (34D-32DD) and size 2 (38D-38DDD); since I normally fluctuate between a 32DDD and 32G, I used the brand’s chat feature to request guidance and was steered towards size 1. When the sleek black bralette arrived, I was honestly skeptical that this flimsy little thing was…ready for this jelly, so to speak. But when I tried it on, I was pleasantly surprised. It was comfortable, and it successfully battled gravity to keep everything in a place I could happily live with. Plus, and this may seem like a small detail, but can I get a hallelujah for the cute, tiny straps? My consistent disappointment with bra shopping for big boobs — even in the very expensive reaches of lacy lingerie — is that straps are uniformly very wide. I understand the need for support, but I can’t tell you how many times I’ve looked in envy at the delicate straps of my smaller-chested friends' bras, wishing I could find the same? Well, mission finally accomplished.