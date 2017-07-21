Every summer, something magical happens. No, not shorter office hours on Fridays... we're talking Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. It's the rare time when just about every single item in the store is discounted, so while the fashion set is scrambling for the Manolos in the shoe department, you'll find us over in beauty department scooping up everything from Le Labo to Clinique must-haves for prices we can actually afford.
But truth be told, the sale is so big, we often get overwhelmed. To avoid the headache, it's best to go in prepped with a shopping strategy, which is why we've narrowed the offerings down to the absolute best.
Click ahead to check out our picks, then get ready to stock up. The sale begins July 13-20 for Nordstrom Rewards Members, but officially kicks off for all shoppers on July 21 through August 6 while supplies last.