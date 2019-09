Taylor Swift Comes Out Of Twitter Hibernation For A Very Good Reason

Up until a few months ago, Swift posted frequently, sharing with fans a quirky mix of concert photos, promos for new music, candid shots of her and her friends, and a healthy dose of cat content. But since February, the 27-year old has posted just three times, and each has been to promote new music from the closest members of her inner circle. (Sorry, Meredith and Olivia . Hopefully you’ll be able to purr your way back into the Swiftian spotlight soon.) In March she gave a bump to Lorde’s new single “Green Light,” in May it was HAIM’s “Want You Back,” and now in July, Selena Gomez’s sultry new song “Fetish” is the newest addition to Swift’s must-play list. She even took the time to wish her bestie an early birthday — Gomez’s 25th is coming up on July 22.