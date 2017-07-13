Taylor Swift Comes Out Of Twitter Hibernation For A Very Good Reason

Even when she’s taking a break from social media, Taylor Swift always has her squad’s back. The pop superstar has been largely silent on Instagram for the past few months, but she came out of her summer hibernation on Thursday to promote Selena Gomez’s new single “Fetish.” The two artists are incredibly close, so it’s no surprise that Swift made a point to shout out her BFF’s new track — but it does seem to signal a new strategy that the 1989 singer is using for her social media presence.
Up until a few months ago, Swift posted frequently, sharing with fans a quirky mix of concert photos, promos for new music, candid shots of her and her friends, and a healthy dose of cat content. But since February, the 27-year old has posted just three times, and each has been to promote new music from the closest members of her inner circle. (Sorry, Meredith and Olivia. Hopefully you’ll be able to purr your way back into the Swiftian spotlight soon.) In March she gave a bump to Lorde’s new single “Green Light,” in May it was HAIM’s “Want You Back,” and now in July, Selena Gomez’s sultry new song “Fetish” is the newest addition to Swift’s must-play list. She even took the time to wish her bestie an early birthday — Gomez’s 25th is coming up on July 22.
So while fans would undoubtedly love to get some more peeks behind-the-scenes at their pop idol’s life, it’s really gratifying to see Swift using her platform for such an empowering purpose. Even when she’s letting social media take a little more of a backseat, she’s keeping her female friendships front and center, building them up and celebrating their accomplishments just like she would if they were her own. And from the looks of it, her friends are returning the favor; Gomez appears to have snuck a Taylor Swift cameo into the video for “Bad Liar,” which was released last month.
They’re like little friendship Easter eggs, hidden in plain sight. So keep your eyes peeled for more in the future, because until Swift drops new material, knowing what she’s listening to and whom she’s closest to are the next best thing.
