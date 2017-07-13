Everyone Is Comparing THIS Palette To Urban Decay's Naked Heat

2017 is turning out to be a year filled with eye makeup trends. We've seen everything from monochromatic looks to "Upside Down" trends. And while some might be more wearable than others, there's one in particular that's risen through the ranks of popularity: sunset eyes. Unfortunately for beauty enthusiasts hoping to cop the look, getting your hands on the necessary tools has been no easy feat: Urban Decay's Naked Heat Palette sold out in less than 13 hours, while the Natasha Denona Sunset Palette is still sold out at Sephora.
But word on the street is that there's another sunset-inspired eyeshadow palette that managed to fly under the radar — and the Sephora Pro Warm Eyeshadow Palette is even better than we imagined. Not only does it include 28 shades with a range of matte, shimmer, and satin finishes, it was also created by 15 different makeup artists from the Sephora Pro artist team — meaning it's already MUA-approved.
And we can see why: Each shade is crazy pigmented and ridiculously easy to blend. Makeup lovers seem to agree, too — the palette has already earned more than 10,000 "likes" on Sephora's page since hitting the website earlier this month, and rave reviews are pouring in.
“This palette is GORGEOUS! Beautiful shades for anyone who loves warm toned shadows (must have for WOC),” one reviewer wrote. “Seriously. Get. This. Palette.” Another commented, “If you were caught against the wall between buying the Natasha Denona or the Urban Decay Heat palette for that matter, just buy this instead!!!! The amount of shadows and size of this palette is fantastic for the price!”
For $68, we'd have to agree that this palette is a steal — just peep the swatches for proof. The only downside is that it is, in fact, limited-edition. So if you're after sunset eyes this summer, you might want to act before it's too late.
