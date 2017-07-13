Considering the breakneck speed with which Kylie Jenner releases lip kit after lip kit after lip kit — not to mention all the highlighters, bronzers, eyeshadow palettes, Kyliners, and blushes in between — we should have anticipated that Kim Kardashian would follow suit with nonstop new products of her very own.
It’s been less than a month since the KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Kits launched online (and subsequently sold out in mere minutes, plus crashed the entire website for good measure), but Kim has already taken to Instagram to tease a new addition to her fledgling beauty brand. Emphasis on the word tease, because aside from the fact that a new product is coming, she didn’t hint at all toward what it might be.
But if a picture is truly worth a thousand words (possibly more if it’s publicly shared with 700,000 devoted Instagram followers), then maybe we should take a cue from the star’s dramatic look in the behind-the-scenes shot — in which case, we have a hunch that Kim has some eye makeup coming our way. And if we were to take that theory one step further, we’d also venture to guess that it might just be a multitasking shadow and liner combo, much like the double-ended format of her existing contouring sticks.
Let’s try not to get too cocky, though. We’re not inside Kim’s head — or a fly on the wall of her production facilities, for that matter — so all we can do is hypothesize until she makes an official announcement.
Just keep in mind that when the news does finally break, you can count on roughly the same number of people as the entire population of Wyoming (an estimated 585,501, as of the 2016 Census) jumping on the launch the second it drops. Translation: If you’ve got high hopes for owning one, whatever it may be, you better act fast.
