Supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared in Vogue's latest "73 Questions" video, but it took just one to make our hearts melt. The 22-year-old answered questions about what she's currently working on and where she likes to hang out in New York City, but when she was asked about boyfriend Zayn, things took a turn for the adorable.
"What's the most romantic thing Zayn has ever done for you?" the interviewer asked. Gigi smiles before giving the perfect answer.
"A couple years ago on Valentine's Day we went on a boat trip," she revealed. "It was really nice."
But that's not the only way the "Pillowtalk" singer pampers his girlfriend. He's also known for making — wait for it — pies.
"I'm so grateful for that," Gigi said. Her favorite pie? Zayn's chicken and sweetcorn pie.
"It's like a hug," she joked.
The interview wasn't all about Zayn, of course. They also touched on BFF Taylor Swift. Turns out, the model already has a list of her top ten favorite songs, and they include hits like "Dear John," and "Forever and Always," as well as her lesser-known work, like the song "Better Man" she wrote for Little Big Town.
We learned some other tidbits as well, like the fact that her real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, or that she does want to have kids some day — but I don't think that will be happening any time soon. After all, she's just 22 years old and not even at the peak of her fashion career. With multiple Vogue covers and a number of campaigns under her belt, I can't help but feel we're in store for so much more from the icon.
Watch the full interview below!
