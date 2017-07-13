Of Course This City Has America's Best Airport

Anyone looking for one more reason to move out to Portland should schedule a U-Haul, ASAP. Travel + Leisure reports that the self-described weird city has the best airport in the U.S., according to the magazine's World's Best Awards. On top of that, this is the fourth time the airport has nabbed the title, so things seem to just keep getting better.
While an airport may not be reason for some people to pack up their entire lives, the amenities at Portland International Airport may be enough to change anyone's mind. Some big names from Portland proper have set up outposts inside the airport, making for a mini taste of Portland for anyone who's just landed or for Portlanders wanting a last taste of home before they jet off. Famed Blue Star Donuts and Stumptown Coffee have shops in the terminals, giving travelers two good reasons to get to their flights early.
Access is another reason the airport got such high ranks. There's a light rail line that stops right at the airport's doorstep. Green travelers can appreciate the fact that there's even a safe spot to park bikes. If that's not enough, T+L adds that there's a barbershop, a spa, and even a mini movie theater on the property to occupy anyone with time to kill or dealing with a major delay.
But it's not just about the extras. The airport is also great at just being an airport. J.D. Powers' 2016 North America Airport Satisfaction Study gave Portland International top marks when it comes to customer service and having planes arrive and depart on time. 85% of flights take off and land within 15 minutes of their scheduled times, so flyers just might be making an effort to get to the airport early to enjoy all the perks.
