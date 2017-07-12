Kat Von D is not here for your no makeup-makeup looks. The beauty mogul likes her highlight holographic, her cat eye thick, her foundation flawless, and her lip color perfectly matte. That strong aesthetic is part of the reason why her eponymous brand has such a dedicated following — her must-have eyeshadow palettes and liquid lipsticks in unexpected shades (like neon turquoise) are just as cool as her signature look.
But with the rest of Von D’s look, there’s one thing that often goes overlooked: her brows. Dark, full, and perfectly arched, they’re the kind of brows that everyone tries to emulate. Soon, the quest to get a set as good as Kat Von D’s will be easier than ever, because the artist announced via Instagram that she was busy creating packaging artwork for the upcoming launch of her brow collection.
If the photo she captured of the work in progress is any indication, the release will include not one, not two, but three new products — Super Brow, Brow Struck, and Signature Brow. And because Von D doesn’t do anything halfway, she wrote, “People better get ready to change their brow world!”
Aside from the initial sketches, and the vague threat that our brow world is about to be forever rocked, we don’t know much else about the exciting new additions to the Kat Von D Beauty offerings. But it’s safe to assume that they’re going to be great — and, based on many of the brand’s past releases, they’ll probably sell out in a hot second. Von D just has that kind of magic touch.
