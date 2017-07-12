We've Never Seen Lea Michele This Blonde Before

In our hearts, Lea Michele will always remain a preppy high school Glee club kid with knee-high socks, long dark brown hair, and full bangs. But it’s no longer 2010, and Michele’s Glee character Rachel Berry has long retired.
Although Michele has graduated from her Glee days — with a notable role on Fox’s Scream Queens and a studio album under her belt — she’s kept her iconic hair the same. And we’ve grown to associate Michele with her beautiful brown waves — until now. The actress just ditched her brunette hair, and opted for a style that’s much lighter for summer.
Advertisement
This week, Michele took to Instagram to share her new blonde highlights — courtesy of celeb stylist Ryan Richman. This isn’t her first time testing out blonde either. Just last year, the actress tried an ashy blonde color. But this time, it might be the lightest she’s gone (especially at the tips).
The new color seems to be well-loved by her legions of Instagram followers. “OMG What a change! ❤,” one user commented. Another added, “I'm living for the blonde!”
With so many celebs going blonde — Kristen Stewart, Katy Perry, and Cara Delevigne to name a few — we’re finding ourselves wanting to take the plunge too. And Michele’s gradual Balayage seems like the perfect transition for anyone who might be a commitment-phobe. Will she go platinum like her peers next? Only time — and maybe her next role — will tell.
For more hair color inspiration for 2017 (and the cuts to go with your fresh dye job), check out our guide here.
READ THIS NEXT:
Advertisement