Lea Michele's Summer Hair Transformation Is Beach-Ready

Thank you @NikkiLee901 and all my girls at @NineZeroOne for my gorgeous new sandy summer hair!💓 pic.twitter.com/5maWoE31d4— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) May 14, 2016
Scream Queens star Lea Michele's look has always leaned towards being very "done." She always looks flawless on the red carpet, with nary a hair out of place. That has all changed with the reveal of her new summer hair. She's now has a beachy, casual look that is a huge departure for her. We are so here for this look, Lea!
She revealed the look on Twitter, thanking stylist Nikki Lee — who described the look as "sandy summer locks" on Twitter. Accurate.
We love how much movement this undone style has and the dimension the lightened color adds. It's a major transformation. Based on the video Lea shared, she's in love with the look, too.
Advertisement