Jennifer Lopez's New Music Video Is A Tropical Oasis — With Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has always been, and always will be, Jenny from the Block. She's an iconic performer because of her electric presence on the stage, and her ability to dance the shit out of any choreography. Plus, her voice is perfect in both her Spanish and English hits.
Unfortunately, though, it's been a minute since we've gotten a music treat from Lopez. She's been busy acting on her series Shades of Blue, building her relationship with former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, and being a mom to 9-year-old twins Max and Emme. But that changes now.
The 47-year-old just released a brand new track from her forthcoming album, and it even features her ex-husband and collaborator Marc Anthony. Along with the audio for "Ni Tú Ni Yo," Lopez also released the tropical music video for the song, which includes the musical talents of a Cuban reggaeton group, Gente De Zona.
In April, while promoting the song and album, Lopez told ET she was happy with the work she did on it. "I think it's one of the best albums I've made in a long time and I'm super proud of it," she told the site. She added that it already had one fan from the beginning: A-Rod. "He loves it," the singer said. "I'm so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it."
So far, fans love the vibrant Latin masterpiece, too. (And they're really loving the Anthony-Lopez dynamic at the beginning of the video.)
That low-key grin @JLo gives @MarcAnthony in #NiTuNiYO music video??☺️☺️GO?WATCH?THE?MU?SIC?VID?NOW?— kes jlover? (@kes__lopez) July 11, 2017
If I get divorced he best become the Marc Anthony to my JLO cuz they continue to be post-union goals.https://t.co/0r52oKqmCU— Stephanie Gomez (@roxyStephyMG) July 11, 2017
It's a wonderful song and when I saw @MarcAnthony in the vid I was screaming my lungs out— Jenn~Hilla~Rowl~Line (@Lope_Clin_Rowli) July 11, 2017
Watch the full video below, and tell me you weren't thinking of a future Rihanna-Lopez "Wild Thoughts" + "Ni Tú Ni Yo" collab the whole time.
