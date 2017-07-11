Lena Dunham Just Sold A Bunch Of Her Designer Goods For A Great Cause

"If you had told me six years ago that we would be in the place we are now, I would have said that you were crazy," Dunham told the Times. "And now, The Handmaid’s Tale just seems too real. It's a very, very challenging moment to be a woman in America. Planned Parenthood's never been more essential. The work that I've done with them has really become front and center to my life, really as important to me as my art in a lot of ways."