Lena Dunham Just Sold A Bunch Of Her Designer Goods For A Great Cause

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Lena Dunham, who was recently accused of being a bad dog owner after giving up her pup, Lamby, to a facility in Los Angeles to help with what she called "his challenging behavior and aggression."
Insults started to fly towards Dunham after an employee at the shelter from which she rescued Lamby called her out online, claiming that her story of what happened was skewed. Since then, others, like her boyfriend Jack Antonoff and her veterinarian's sister, have come to her defense with first- and second-hand accounts of Dunham's dog ownership capabilities. Overall, it's been a mess.
That's why we were so excited to see that the Girls creator and star is moving on in the best way she knows how: by supporting a great cause.
Dunham teamed up with online consignment shop The Real Real to sell some (169 pieces, to be exact) of her incredible designer threads. We're talking her 2013 Golden Globes Zac Posen gown, Prada heels, and Rachel Antonoff dresses. The best part? Dunham will donate her portion of the proceeds — 70 percent commission on each item — straight to Planned Parenthood, an organization that is near and dear to her heart, according to The New York Times.
"If you had told me six years ago that we would be in the place we are now, I would have said that you were crazy," Dunham told the Times. "And now, The Handmaid’s Tale just seems too real. It's a very, very challenging moment to be a woman in America. Planned Parenthood's never been more essential. The work that I've done with them has really become front and center to my life, really as important to me as my art in a lot of ways."
Dunham has been outspoken about her painful battle with endometriosis, which affects 176 million women worldwide, and how essential it is to keep organizations like Planned Parenthood open to help others with the sometimes debilitating disease.
Of course, not everyone is thrilled about the actress' latest charitable endeavor.
Conservative talking head Liz Wheeler posted a tweet asking, "If Planned Parenthood has huge private donors like @LenaDunham & her $4,000 used dress, why do they need our tax $$?"
If Planned Parenthood has huge private donors like @lenadunham & her $4,000 used dress, why do they need our tax $$? https://t.co/MYoaf08Fwl— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 10, 2017
Other outlets, like The Blaze, also reported on the sale, which garnered a slew of fat-shaming and slut-shaming responses.
Though nearly all of the items are gone, Dunham's 2017 Met Gala Gown by Elizabeth Kennedy is still up for grabs.
