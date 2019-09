There is a reason that shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette choose locations like this for dates. There is a lot of overlap between the sensation of trying something new and exciting and falling in love. According to a 2010 study conducted at Rutgers University , your body releases chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin, and adrenaline when you are falling in love. Your heart races, you get nervous and excited, sometimes euphoric. These are the same physiological reactions that happen when you try something new and exciting as well. Ever notice that after contestants go off on one of these adventurous one-on-one dates that they seem instantly more in love? That is part of why that happens. Could this be why many relationships formed on reality television don't last?