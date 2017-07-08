Kim Kardashian Had The Sweetest Things To Say To Penelope Disick On Her Birthday

Penelope Disick is celebrating her fifth birthday. The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has been enjoying an extended birthday starting off with partying with her cousin North West. Both the girls, only a year apart, received Pomeranian puppies for their birthdays. Given that the two cousins' birthdays are so close together, North's on June 15 and Penelope's on July 8, the two have done a lot of celebrating together.
Mother of the birthday girl, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a quick snap of the birthday girl on the day of her actual birthday surrounding by gifts with the caption, "My little angel is 5!" Time really does fly! It seems like just yesterday, we were reading about North's "Kidchella" party.
As the proud aunt, Kim Kardashian had the sweetest birthday message for her niece. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Kim wishes her happy birthday and thanks her "for being the best friend to my North!" Can we get a collective "Awww?" The inseparable duo, pictured together on a giant inflatable toy, are often seen together on their parents' social media.
According to People, the two cousins and best friend's celebrated their fourth and fifth birthdays with a joint-party themed around Disney's movie Moana, complete with actors dressed as the characters from the 2016 animated feature. Surrounded by family and friends, they both dressed in leis and a tropical flower crowns complete with matching cakes, a petting zoo, and a bounce house. Sounds like quite the party!
Joining in on the birthday wishes was grandmother, Kris Jenner, who shared a montage of some of her favorite photos of her granddaughter.
