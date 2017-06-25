Penelope Disick & North West Shared A Disney Princess Birthday

On June 15, little North West turned 4 and, admittedly, we were shocked to see the words “Chuck E. Cheese” associated with Queen North’s birthday celebration. Could it be Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to give young Nori a typical birthday celebration?
Sure the kid-friendly hotspot is a mainstay on our radar, but this was the kid who’s previous birthday parties gave us — grown ass adults — FOMO. Where was Kidchella? The mermaids? Where the heck was Minnie Mouse? On Saturday, we got our answer or should we say “reminder?” North and her cousin/partner in crime/bestie, Penelope Disick, celebrated both of their birthdays (Disick turns five on July 8) with a Disney-themed party.
This year, the Kardashian crew went modern and chose a more recent Disney character to honor, Princess Moana. The party included characters from the 2016 animated feature and Polynesian costumes for the two birthday divas, according to People.
“[T]he only three grown-ups (sort of) to go on,” wrote Penelope’s mom, Kourtney in a photo of herself, smiling wide on an inflatable kid’s ride. Daphne Joy and aunty Khloé Kardashian were also present both of whom documented a number of special moments on Snapchat and Instagram.
How could we have forgotten, with North and Penelope’s birthdays so close together, the two girls often celebrate their special moments in one big bash. In fact, these two are just as inseparable as their mothers and aunts. Just last week, both girls received a new Pomeranian puppy for their birthdays. Now the only question is, did Kim ever figure out that whole “Mercy” situation?
