Michael Bublé’s Wife Posts Adorable Instagram With Sons

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, has shared a short but sweet update on the family's life as their 3½-year-old son Noah recovers from his cancer diagnosis in November.
On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Argentinian actress took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of herself with her two children, Noah and 17-month-old Elias. In the black-and-white shot, Lopilato's back is turned from the camera as she holds Elias in her lap. Noah is stretched out on the couch beside his mom, enjoying a pacifier. The caption reads, "El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!!" which roughly translates to, "Time stops … there’s nothing like Mom's cuddles." Bublé is not in the picture, but he may well be the man behind the camera.
Advertisement
Lopilato confirmed that after months of chemotherapy, Noah was officially cancer-free at a movie press conference in her native Buenos Aires, Argentina, in April. "When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she said, according to BBC News' translation. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today." She thanked fans for their support: "I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this... the love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It's wonderful to know that you're accompanied in life and that people love you."
The couple, who put their careers on hold to care for their son, is now looking ahead as Noah continues to heal. "We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow," Lopilato said. And that means plenty of mommy-and-me time.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement