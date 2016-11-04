Michael Bublé Reveals His 3-Year-Old Son Has Cancer

The reports that Michael Bublé's son is battling cancer have been confirmed. The singer announced the news about his 3-year-old Noah with wife Luisana Lopilato in a sobering statement on Facebook. Bublé and his wife are putting their careers on hold while their son receives treatment.
“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," the post reads. Details about the type of cancer and the treatment approach are not included. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well." It was recently announced that Bublé, 41, would be hosting both the Brit Awards and Canada's Juno Awards, commitments he is now expected to pull out of.
The message continues, "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing." Bublé and Luisiana — who just welcomed their second child, Elias, in January — are receiving an outpouring of support and well-wishes from commenters — more than 20,000 of them, as of Friday morning. Many people are offering their sympathy and prayers, while others are sharing their own stories of loved ones who battled or are battling cancer.
One comment reads, "Sad news, wishing you all every strength as a family to deal with Noah's diagnosis and hope he gets all the treatment to bring him to remission. Every prayer from our family to yours for his good health." Someone else wrote, "My niece had leukemia at 2 years old it was a hard battle for all but she won, she is now a healthy teenager. My thoughts are with you all and I hope you get the privacy you need to stay strong. I wish you all the strength in the world to win this battle." Fans are also extending support via comments on a recent family picture the singer posted on Instagram, below.
