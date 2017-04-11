After months of battling liver cancer, singer Michael Bublé's son Noah is officially cancer-free, BBC news reports. Bublé's wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, confirmed that the 3-year-old is recovering well at a press conference Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
"Thank God, my son is well," Lopilato, 29, said. "When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today."
In November of 2016, after rumors began circulating about his son's health, Bublé confirmed in a sobering Facebook post that Noah did indeed have cancer.
"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," the statement read. "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."
The singer subsequently went on hiatus to take care of Noah. The couple, who married in 2011, have another son, Elias, who was born in January 0f 2016. Music producer David Foster told Entertainment Tonight Canada that Bublé, 41, wouldn't sing until his son recovered. In a statement, Bublé confirmed that both he and Lopilato had "put their careers on hold" for the time being. Later, Lopilato's sister divulged to Gente that Noah had liver cancer and, with a few months of chemotherapy, was given a 90% chance of recovery.
Over the past few months, there's been an outpouring of support for the singer and his family. When Lopilato confirmed that Noah was cancer-free, she thanked the public for their prayers and well-wishes.
"I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this," Lopilato said. She added, "But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It's wonderful to know that you're accompanied in life and that people love you."
