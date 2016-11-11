Michael Bublé is receiving an outpouring of support and love from his fans in the wake of his announcement that his 3-year-old son, Noah, is battling liver cancer. Understandably, those fans should not expect to hear back from the singer for a while, however.
"He will not sing again until his child is well, I'm certain of it," music producer David Foster, a close friend and mentor of Bublé's, told Entertainment Tonight Canada.
When the Canadian singer and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, posted about their son's diagnosis on Facebook last week, they seemed to indicate as much, writing, "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."
Foster explained to ET a little more of what he believes Bublé is going through.
"I think Michael right now is in a huge bubble," he said. "As you would expect, when this happens, everything shuts down around you. You go inside your little bubble, and I don't think he's looking at social media. I'm sure he feels the love from the millions of people."
According to Us Weekly, Lopilato's sister, Daniela Lopilato, told Argentinian magazine Gente that Noah would be undergoing chemotherapy for four months, and doctors give him a 90 percent chance of recovery. Foster echoed the positive outlook.
"He's in good shape," Foster said. "He's got good doctors around him. And we will hope and pray for a good outcome, which I believe that they will have."
