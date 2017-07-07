If this seems like some of the most gratuitous displays of wealth (and tradition) we have in this modern era — well, that’s tradition, too. According to Parsons fashion scholar and researcher Molly Rottman, the white wedding dress was not originally a display of virginity and purity like you’d think, but rather, wealth and status. “Women used to wear anything from navy to plaid — dresses that could be used again. When Queen Victoria wore white during her wedding, it was a symbol that she was so wealthy she did not need to wear the dress again, and that she did not need to worry about getting that garment dirty during work, because she didn’t have to work.”